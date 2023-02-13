Travel

The 12 Best Value Golf Courses in America

View of an island green at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Grand National (Lake Course). best value golf courses.
Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Grand National (Lake Course)

9. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Grand National (Lake Course)

Opelika, AL 

Max Green Fee: $106

468 golf holes scattered across 11 sites: Alabama’s RTJ Golf Trail is an unmatched utopia of a public golf project. Every hole at Grand National’s Lake Course is enjoyable, and twelve of them hug Lake Saugahatchee’s shimmering shoreline. Sure to test your long-iron game (and nerves) is the signature par-3 15th, a 230-yard poke onto an island green that makes a strong case for the best hole on the entire trail. Visit in the fall to pair your round with a college football game (you’re a hop, skip, and a jump from Auburn University).

