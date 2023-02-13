9. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Grand National (Lake Course) Learn More

Opelika, AL

Max Green Fee: $106

468 golf holes scattered across 11 sites: Alabama’s RTJ Golf Trail is an unmatched utopia of a public golf project. Every hole at Grand National’s Lake Course is enjoyable, and twelve of them hug Lake Saugahatchee’s shimmering shoreline. Sure to test your long-iron game (and nerves) is the signature par-3 15th, a 230-yard poke onto an island green that makes a strong case for the best hole on the entire trail. Visit in the fall to pair your round with a college football game (you’re a hop, skip, and a jump from Auburn University).

