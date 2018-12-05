When you think of epic winter vacations, chances are your brain starts churning out ideas like skiing famous Swiss peaks in St. Moritz, Zermatt, and Matterhorn; trekking Patagonia’s glacial tunnels and craggy mountains; or chasing the northern lights across Scandinavia. But there’s a ton of adventure to be had closer to home—so close, you might not even need to book a flight.

That doesn’t just mean strapping on your skis at your local mountain. You can try winter surfing in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, airboarding in Scranton, PA, and ice biking in Buffalo, NY. And, of course, there’s plenty of skiing to be had, too.

This season, head on one of these 50 winter vacations for 2018 and 2019. From the Canadian wilderness all the way down to the mountains of Arizona, these are the best snowy destinations to get your thrills in three days or less.