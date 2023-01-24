50 Best Winter Vacations in the U.S. and Canada

27. Fort Peck Reservoir, Montana

Why to go: Fort Peck Reservoir is Montana’s largest body of water—stretching 134 miles long and 220 feet deep. With 1,520 miles of shoreline, it’s home to over 50 kinds of fish, making it a year-round fishing destination. From December through March, it’s a hot spot for ice-fishing tournaments and derbies. Serious anglers try for walleye northern pike, paddlefish, sauger, lake trout, smallmouth bass, and chinook. Off the water, there are nearly one million acres to explore in the Charles M. Russell (CMR) National Wildlife Refuge, managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Where to stay: If you’re making the trek out here, make it easy on yourself and snag one of the few no-frills rooms at Hell Creek Marina. Otherwise, you can make the 26-mile drive through cowboy country and stay at the family-operated Motel 200 in Jordan, MT.

