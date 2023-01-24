50 Best Winter Vacations in the U.S. and Canada

28. Ketchum, Idaho

Why go: If Hollywood stars and Olympic athletes are sharing space, you know there’s something good going on. We’re talking about Sun Valley Resort, the oldest ski resort in North America (it was built in 1936). The resort has 2,000 skiable acres, 40 kilometers of cross-country tracks, and can claim sunny days 80 percent of the year thanks to its high mountain desert climate and low humidity. No snow in the forecast? No problem. Sun Valley has bragging rights to the largest snowmaking operation in the world, with 578 snowmaking guns.

Where to stay: The Limelight Hotel was the first new new hotel to open in Sun Valley in two decades. With 3 to 7 p.m. happy hours and a lounge that turns into a dance floor featuring local bands from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays, you won’t mourn coming home from the slopes.

