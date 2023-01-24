50 Best Winter Vacations in the U.S. and Canada

30. Vail, Colorado

Why go: Vail is the most popular ski destination in America. With 195 runs across 5,289 skiable acres, 53 percent of which are advanced or expert terrain, it’s a veritable playground for those who know what they’re doing. Sure, it’s a two-hour drive from Denver (which can be much longer depending on the weather) and 45 minutes from the local Eagle-Vail airport, but the sacrifices you make in getting there are negated by the sheer convenience of everything once you’re on the mountain.

Where to stay: Vail Village was built specifically for the ski resort, so it feels a little Disney-fied. But things are downright homey at Sonnenalp, Vail’s reimagining of a European chalet (literally, they have a sister property in Germany). The proximity to the chairlift is great, but so is the 10,000-foot spa.

