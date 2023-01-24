50 Best Winter Vacations in the U.S. and Canada

33. Whitehorse, Yukon

Why go: Canada’s wild northwest seems unreachable, but direct flights depart daily on Air North from all of Canada’s major cities, and Air Canada and WestJet schedule regular international flights, too. Once you’re there, you can indulge in all the typical winter adventures—but considering that this is the territory covered in the Yukon Quest (allegedly a tougher race than Alaska’s Iditarod), go dogsledding. Some companies even offer overnight excursions where you’ll help care for the dogs, hunker down in a remote wilderness camp, and maybe catch the northern lights.

Where to stay: The Edgewater Hotel has been around since the Klondike Gold Rush—and, with its Main Street location right across from the White Pass Train Depot, it looks stuck in time. Inside, it’s a warm and clean spot to plan your Yukon adventures.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!