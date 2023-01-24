50 Best Winter Vacations in the U.S. and Canada

35. Black Hills, South Dakota

Why go: South Dakota’s Black Hills cover a ton of ground, and each area has its own adventure specialty. There are 350 miles of marked, mapped, and groomed snowmobile trails south of Spearfish, complete with warming shelters, gas stops, and expert guides. The trails stay open from December 15 to March 31. Eagle Cliff Trails past Cheyenne Crossing has 21 intertwining loop- and dead-end trails for cross-country skiing.

Where to stay: If you love the idea of stepping back in time to the Wild West, stay in Rapid City, where Wild Bill Hickok and Calamity Jane once roamed. The historic Hotel Alex Johnson has been around since 1928, but is thankfully fully upgraded… though it may be haunted.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!