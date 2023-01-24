50 Best Winter Vacations in the U.S. and Canada

36. New Paltz, New York

Why go: Just 90 miles north of New York City rise the Shawangunk Mountains, within which you’ll find the Mohonk Preserve and its 6,700 acres of trails, forests, and cliffs. The Preserve has 65 miles of carriage roads and trails, all of which are primed for backcountry skiing and snowshoeing (some are groomed for cross-country skiing). The ‘Gunks are also a major hot spot for climbers; in the winter, you can ice climb the Shawangunk Ridge, the area’s dramatic white cliffs.

Where to stay: It’s a splurge, but there’s no place better than the Mohonk Mountain House. It’s a huge old-school mountain resort bordering Lake Mohonk. It offers a ton of activities—like hiking, ice skating, and snow tubing—right on the property.

