50 Best Winter Vacations in the U.S. and Canada

40. Quebec City, Canada

Why go: One hundred miles from the U.S. border, this French-Canadian city is a World Heritage Site. It’s famous for the Quebec Winter Carnival, which takes place for just over two weeks in early February. Try the ice slide at the back of the Chateau Frontenac along the Dufferin Terrace, or skating at one of the outdoor rinks or skating trails through the city’s parks. Shuttles are available from the city to and from the ski hills—Mont-Saint Ann and Le Massif are within an hour’s drive. Driving, by the way, from many northeastern cities is doable, but you can also take a short direct flight from major cities like Cleveland, Detroit, New York, and Washington.

Where to stay: Every winter, the Hôtel de Glace—that means ice—is completely redesigned and rebuilt from, you guessed it, ice. From January 4 until March 25, 2019, you can sleep in one of the 45 themed rooms. Sip cocktails from ice glasses, then warm up in the outdoor hot tubs and sauna.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!