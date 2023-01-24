50 Best Winter Vacations in the U.S. and Canada

44. Jasper National Park, Canada

Why go: Like any good Canadian national park, Jasper is full of trails for everything from snowshoeing to cross-country skiing to fat biking. Within the park, you’ll find tons of ice climbs—the earliest of which form near the Columbia Icefield in October. The best time to climb is generally December to March, when you can also visit snow-covered landmarks like Maligne Canyon, Maligne Lake, Pyramid Island, Athabasca Falls, and Sunwapta Falls. Major airlines land nearby in Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver. The road trip into the park will take you down Icefields Parkway, one of the world’s most scenic stretches of highway.

Where to stay: The Glacier View Lodge gets you up close and personal with Athabasca Glacier: It’s on the top floor of the Glacier Discovery Centre should you want to brush up on the history of the area.

