50 Best Winter Vacations in the U.S. and Canada

48. Snowbowl, Arizona

Why go: Arizona doesn’t seem like the likeliest winter getaway, but Snowbowl, just seven miles north of Flagstaff in the San Francisco mountains, sits 9,200 feet above sea level and gets an average of 260 inches of snow per year. The ski resort—which has 40 runs covering 777 acres—gives skiers and snowboarders the unique opportunity to ogle the Grand Canyon and Sedona’s red rocks while soaring down the slopes. It’s actually one of the oldest continually run ski areas in the U.S., and its snowmaking machines guarantee a season from mid-November through mid-April.

Where to stay: Basecamp at Snowbowl sits in the largest grove of Ponderosa Pines in the country. You get the obvious perk of being as close to the mountain as possible, and some of the rooms even come with their own gas fireplace.

