50 Best Winter Vacations in the U.S. and Canada

5. Aspen, Colorado

Why go: Aspen is one of the most expensive and exclusive zip codes in the country. Obviously there’s world-class skiing at the four destinations that make up Aspen Snowmass: Snowmass, Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, and Buttermilk (that’s 5,000-plus acres of skiable terrain). But there’s also top-notch après-ski activities here, including Aspen Brewing Company in town; Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro on Aspen Highlands; and The Oasis, a pop-up mobile champagne bar that’s towed around Aspen Mountain by snowcat.

Where to stay: The Little Nell is one of the nicest places to hole up in Aspen, and the only one with ski-in, ski-out access to Aspen Mountain. It’s also a haven for oenophiles, with about 40 sommeliers on staff. Enjoy The Little Nell outside of Aspen: Nell Escapades include curated and bespoke getaways in the immediate area and further afield.

