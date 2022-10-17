Black Tomato Debuts James Bond-Inspired Luxury Travel Itineraries

Ever since notorious spy extraordinaire James Bond made his cinematic debut in 1962 with the premiere of “Dr. No,” viewers have been captivated by his world of daring missions, devious villains, beautiful women, and Vesper martinis (shaken, not stirred, of course). Now, to celebrate 60 years of 007, the creators of the long-beloved franchise have tapped their first-ever travel partner, Black Tomato, to collaborate on private Bond-inspired travel experiences, beginning with a multi-country European itinerary.

“It’s an honor that Black Tomato was hand-picked to bring the spirit of 007’s travels to life, and a personal thrill to make these epic adventures a reality,” says Black Tomato founder Tom Marchant. “Bond films have been a significant part of my life, from formative years to present day, and over time, I came to deeply appreciate how the destinations themselves play an important role in solidifying 007 as such an icon, and it’s been a career highlight to bring these travels to life for the first time ever.”

Marchant tells Men’s Journal that he and his team at Black Tomato have long admired the touch points that are synonymous with Bond: elegant and discerning, daring and effortlessly cool. “In turn, we feel a great responsibility to create truly remarkable, out-of-this-world travel experiences that reflect his inimitable charisma.”

In order to plan “The Assignment: Europe,” the debut Bond travel experience, Black Tomato worked in close collaboration with EON Productions, chatting with their most long-standing location scouts who worked on the actual productions. The result is a 12-day trip that pays homage to 007’s inimitable style—bringing daring travelers around several European locations by car, boat, and seaplane.

“As a brand, we share a passion for storytelling, adventure, and a drive to deliver excellence in experience to our clients, where only the very best will do. ‘The Assignment: Europe’ represents the union of the carefully crafted and curated world of Bond with the rich travel narrative present throughout films from inception 60 years ago to present day.”

While some details about the trip are still under tight wraps, we know that it will start in Bond’s hometown of London, with artfully curated experiences spanning arts, culture, and adventure with uncompromising luxury throughout.

“The Bond franchise is synonymous with elegance and vigor,” says Marchant. “Exciting yet elegant, clever but approachable, Bond has exacting tastes, from the cocktails he drinks to the cars he drives to the company he keeps, and the Bond brand has similarly high standards. It’s not just heart-pumping escapades that make Bond universally loved, it’s a consummate elegance and cool, no matter the situation.”

Besides Londontown, one guaranteed travel location is none other than Lake Como, with experiences inspired by the 1989 film Licence To Kill. From the private jetty of a luxury hotel, guests will buckle in for a private masterclass in the 007 skill of waterskiing along the Moltrasio shoreline, before jumping aboard a private seaplane with a world championship-winning glider pilot to fly over some of Italy’s most picturesque towns, such as Bellagio and Varenna.

Other Bond-inspired highlights include flying over villainous Mr. White’s lakeside home Villa La Gaeta, and a stroll through the gardens of Villa del Balbianello, both shooting locations from the 2006 film Casino Royale. The agenda concludes at Monaco’s famed Casino de Monte-Carlo, where guests will have exclusive access to the casino’s private rooms for an evening of gambling.

“This partnership is more than just going to the locations where these films were shot—it’s about creating an adventure that’s inspired by and pays homage to Bond’s signature style and excellence,” Marchant adds. “Travelers can expect uncompromising luxury and unheard of levels of access throughout, from the exclusive VIP rooms of the Casino de Monte Carlo to the stables of Europe’s most prestigious equestrian center in Chantilly.”

Some details of this spy-worthy itinerary won’t be announced until next March, but if this sounds right up your alley, keep in mind that only 60 limited-edition private trips will be made available.

