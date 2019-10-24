



It’s hard to remember how much good there is in the world, what with the burning Amazon rainforest and countless humanitarian crises going on around the globe. As you listen to the news or scroll through your Twitter feed in the morning, have you ever wanted to get away from it all? Black Tomato, an award-winning U.S.- and U.K.-based luxury travel company, is looking for someone to do exactly that.

The company launched a worldwide competition called Every Cloud on Oct. 24. The project is seeking one curious traveler to explore parts of the world with expert guides and carefully planned itineraries in search of silver linings. According to the company, the goal is “to uncover the communities, experiences and places that lift spirits, and report back on the stories that ignite joy and happiness.” After all, it’s not uncommon for travel—especially when you’re jet-setting somewhere adventurous and exotic—to remind you of all the beautiful places our planet has to offer.

The selected adventurer will embark on six all-expenses-paid expeditions around the world throughout 2020. They’ll visit the lush, untouched jungles of Thailand; marvel at the glaciers of Aconcagua in Argentina; and more. Every step of the way, the lucky traveler will be chronicling the trips to share their experiences in real time.

As the adventurer and their team find joy and humanity around the world, Black Tomato will release the stories online. Hopefully they can remind those of us at home of the world’s potential for happiness, hope, and warmth.

All you need to do to enter is submit a story no more than 150 words in length telling Black Tomato about an experience that brought you happiness and why. Be sure to include an image or video, and enter it with the story via Instagram or through the company’s website. The window for applications closes Nov. 24, 2019.

Worried about putting your career on hold for a year of travel? No fear—Black Tomato will tailor the trips to the winner’s schedule. There’s no need to quit your job, move house, or send the dog to stay with your neighbor.

Of the applicants, 10 finalists will be selected and asked to produce a short video about themselves. Black Tomato will select five remaining finalists for video interviews. The winner will be determined by the company and another judge, CNN executive producer Vivek Kemp. Black Tomato will announce its winner in January 2020.

Wherever you go and whatever experiences you have, you can guarantee you’ll have the experience of a lifetime. Or, better yet, six of them.

Black Tomato is one of the world’s leading travel companies, dedicated to producing cutting-edge, immersive travel experiences for its clients. For further information, including where to send submissions, look on their website at blacktomato.com. Act fast—the competition closes in less than a month.

