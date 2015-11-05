Just 30 minutes from downtown Boise, Bogus Basin is where city hardcore skiers come to blow off steam. The 2,600 skiable acres hold plenty of super challenging terrain, especially on its raw backside (locals are known to bring their own chainsaws in the offseason to landscape their favorite lines). Bogus Basin has 360-degree skiing, with seven lifts accessing all sides of the 7,500-foot mountain (head to the north side after a storm), and when locals say 'it's easy to get lost here,' they say it with a smile.

The resort sits a little lower than average for this part of the country — 5,800 feet at the base — but it's one of those ski resorts where in Spring you can catch a round of golf in 60-degree weather in the morning and then head up to make some turns in the afternoon. Bogus Basin's night skiing is particular popular among the after-work crowd. Lift tickets are $54; night skiing is $25.

Where to Stay: Bogus Basin has fairly limited accommodation, but Boise is only 30 minutes away and has a fun outdoorsy vibe. Grab a room at the top-rated Grove Hotel right downtown.

Insider Tip: Resist the temptation to speed right back to central Boise after a day on the hill and instead stop off at the historic Hyde Park neighborhood. It has a Victorian feel, with a handful of fun shops and bars, including the awesome 13th Street Pub.

