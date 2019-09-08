‘Bond 25’ Filming Locations: Jamaica

After kicking off production of Bond 25 in Jamaica, director Cary Fukunaga started work on the film on the island. Jamaica was one of the confirmed locations from the Bond Twitter account about where the movie will be filming. Fukunaga has been sharing moments from the Bond 25 production on his Instagram page, including this look of the crew out on the water in Jamaica:

View this post on Instagram It even floats on water. #worldlandroverday A post shared by Cary Fukunaga (@cary_fukunaga) on Apr 30, 2019 at 10:05am PDT

