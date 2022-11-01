Book a Quiet Getaway to Rhode Island With the Family Right Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There is never enough time in the day to get everything we want to be done. Which means we tend to find ourselves with little time to kick back and relax. If you don’t recharge your batteries every now and then, you’ll burn out. This is why you need to pack up and take the family on a good vacation every now and then.

With the whole world at your fingertips, there are a lot of ways you can handle a family trip. But if you are looking for a nice little excursion with the family, there’s one place that should be at the top of your list. A place we just went to that you and the family will love. We just went on a Getaway to Rhode Island and you guys won’t believe how much there is to do in that wonderful little state.

Being based out of New York, we got ourselves on an Amtrak and took a nice little ride up there to get our Getaway to Rhode Island started. Being able to ride up on a train like in the old days, taking in the sights of the East Coast fully in its Autumnal bloom is quite the sight. It helps get the trip started off in the best way possible.

Getting off the train in Providence, we took an Uber out to our hotel in Providence. It’s a quick little drive in a little state, so you aren’t too far off from all the fun activities you can take part in. We got a room in the Newport Harbor Island Resort, which is a gorgeous little place to lay your head in between all the Rhode Island activities you’re gonna take part in.

Not only are the rooms at the Newport Harbor Island Resort really impressive and comfortable, but the rest of the place is cozy and inviting as well. You got Oceanside Dining and some fire pits for cozy hangouts as the sun goes down. You got a spa and a fitness center so you can work out and let off some stress. Not to mention an indoor pool for year-round swimming.

Once you’re done with all the fun you can have at the Newport Harbor Island Resort, you have a ton of options in terms of fun all over Rhode Island. We had 4 days to get all over and enjoy the sights, but that didn’t even make us feel like we scratched the surface of all that can be done in the state.

For example, we went on a fun little on-track bike tour at the southern circuit of the Rail Explorers. You get a ground-level view of the gorgeous sights that really take your breath away in the Fall. When you’re done with that, you can take a ride on over to The Sailing Museum to get a really good look at the history of the boat-centric area that is Rhode Island.

For more views of the beautiful Rhode Island scenery, there’s the Rum Runner East Passage Cruise boat tour. You can really check out from the water how beautiful the land is. Another boat tour you can take is the Samuel Slater Canal Boat Tour on the Blackstone River. It’s a different vibe but gives you another illustrious set of visuals to make your trip a memorable one.

Later on in the day, you can take a ghost tour of the area through Ghosts of Newport to really bask in the history of such a historic area. To get more of a sense of the history of the place, as well as another filming location for Hocus Pocus 2 is taking a trip to the Chase Farm & Hearthside House.

More fun to be had for any history buffs and/or fans of HBO’s The Gilded Age is the tour of The Breakers, a historic mansion that is a filming location for that HBO show. Going through that mansion and seeing the centuries-old decor still standing strong is a sight to behold.

For some more relaxing family activities, you can take a break from all the comings and goings to hang out at The Guild Brewery for some tasty beer and some fine food, as well as a welcoming environment that is good for all ages. Relax with the kids and watch some football for as long as your heart so desires.

To bring the whole trip to a wonderful end, we got to spend some time at night at the Roger Williams Park Zoo as they had a wonderful Jack-o-Lantern Spectacular. The sights of that zoo absolutely packed to the gills with seasonal pumpkins was more than worth the trip. Even if you can’t get to it now, you know to head on up to Rhode Island next year.

Now, notice we haven’t mentioned food for the most part. Because gang, there are tons of options out there. You are lousy with great restaurants. You can get great breakfast food at Newport Harbor Island Resort, as well as the food at Phantom Farms. Breakfast is more than covered all over this state.

It’s when you start getting interested in lunch and dinner that things get fun. You got great options at Giusto Newport for some new spins on Italian food. There are Stoneacre Gardens for some great elegant spins on bar foods. You can get some great wine with your food at Newport Vineyards with some amazing farm fresh foods grown and made in-house.

For some high-end dining, you got Bellini Providence for a slightly more traditional Italian dining experience. Or for a really authentic Italian dining experience with some amazing seafood options, you got Tavolo Restaurant and Wine Bar. The calamari is to die for. It’s really just out of control how good the food is.

If you want to take a really deep dive into the dining experience around Providence with the Rhode Island Red Food Tours. You get to bop around town and taste the options from 6 wildly different establishments to get a good sense of what is available in town.

We experienced a lot in just 4 days but our Getaway To Rhode Island was really the recharge we needed heading into the holiday season. So if you and the family want to get away for a bit with a ton of family fun activities, you need to Getaway To Rhode Island right now. Book a trip there now before things just get away from you again.

