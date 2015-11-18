"Breck", as the locals call it, is basically Vail junior, with a similar pitch profile and a rolling sprawl that suits skiers and riders at every level. But that's not to say this mountain is small or easy — it has nearly the same vertical drop as Vail (3,400 feet) and nearly 3,000 acres of terrain. And while lower peaks like 7, 8, and 9 hold endless classic blue runs, once you ride one of the resort's "super chairs" above treeline, things get pretty exciting. The Imperial Express — the highest ski lift in North America — brings you to some of the best bowl skiing and riding in the Rockies, and few lines are more iconic than any one of the Lake Chutes, a short hike farther. And there's now even more killer in-bounds hike-to terrain from the new Kensho Super Chair, which dumps you out on top of Peak 6. Lift tickets are $100.

Where to Stay: Breckenridge itself is a cozy and atmospheric Gold Rush–era mining town. Go for ski-in/ski-out at the Beaver Run Resort near several Peak-9 lifts, which has great slope-side access but also sits just a few blocks away from the historic downtown.

Insider Tip: Anyone planning on skiing at another Summit County resort during their trip to Breckenridge should consider basing themselves in Frisco or Keystone. Breckenridge itself sits at the end of a long narrow mountain road that makes it very tough to leave once you're there.