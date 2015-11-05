New Hampshire's largest ski area also boasts its biggest views, across the Presidential Range with a clear shot of the highest peak on the East coast, Mount Washington. In the heart of the 2,000-acre White Mountain National Forest, the ski area spans three peaks, with 460 skiable acres, 10 lifts, and nearly a hundred runs. It's no surprise that you'll find everything from blues to blacks, though the resort prides itself on its accessible and well-groomed intermediate terrain and glades (there's even a 1.5km cross-country trail at the top of the mountain). But Bretton Woods also gets a unique boost from Mother Nature. Being just a hair higher than other ski resorts in the region, "Bretton flurries" deliver up to 200 inches of snow per year, and cold temps keep it in good condition on the mountain. Lift tickets are $89; get two for the price of one on Wednesdays.

Where to Stay: Bretton Woods' 113 year-old Mount Washington Hotel is the last of the original 22 grand hotels on the property. This lovingly restored spot has two four-diamond restaurants, a spa, and ski valets — plus a long, distinguished history (the World bank and International Monetary Fund were created here in 1944).

Insider Tip: For a truly unique après experience, check out The Cave, a speakeasy tucked deep in the bowels of the base lodge, where they serve their famous prohibition-era punch in a teacup, and their specially-blended whiskey, Mount Washington Blend 1.

