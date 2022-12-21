It’s no wonder the French and British spent centuries fighting over Saint Lucia. The mountainous Caribbean island has all the natural splendor of an Avatar fever dream. Lush rainforest blankets the Pitons, two mountainous volcanic spires that stretch above warm-water beaches; small fishing villages dot the coastline; and a series of dramatic waterfalls and coastal mangroves are ripe for exploration. The island’s newest draw, Cabot Saint Lucia, capitalizes on this natural beauty in a clever way.

The island already boasts a host of luxury resorts. However, Cabot Saint Lucia, will be in a league of its own.

Introducing Cabot Saint Lucia

The second resort from the Cabot brand is located on the northern tip of the island on Point Hardy. The location is a 375-acre peninsula that includes 1.5 miles of coastline and multiple picturesque bays. The new development includes a residential community with world-class amenities and luxury accommodations for guests surrounding a gorgeous 18-hole golf course designed by the legendary Coore & Crenshaw team, their first in the Caribbean.

The Point Hardy Golf Club will open in 2023 with a few preview holes available to guests in March 2023. Comfort stations, dining experiences, retail stores, and tennis courts will also be unveiled come 2023. The clubhouse, beach restaurant, swimming pools, and additional health and wellness offerings (think state-of-the-art fitness center) will follow in 2024.

Plans have shifted slightly—moving away from the original blueprint of a boutique hotel. Instead, there will be a collection of homes, villas, and luxury accommodations available with full-service resort offerings for purchase or nightly stays.

Building upon a legacy of excellent golf courses, Cabot will be a one-of-a-kind resort where guests can experience destination-specific adventures like climbing the Pitons, kite-surfing, scuba diving, snorkeling, and fishing, plus excursions with the Cabot Saint Lucia Explorers Team.

A changing vision

“The challenges of the past few years made our vision for Cabot Saint Lucia more relevant than ever,” says Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of Cabot. “Our goal is to create a beautiful place for families to enjoy amid the incredible natural surroundings of Saint Lucia. We’re humbled by the overwhelming response to date and look forward to launching new real estate that meets the evolving needs of buyers today.”

Award-winning architect Richard Hywel Evans of London-based Studio RHE is at the helm of the design process.

“Design development of the residences includes planning for the possibilities of each day in paradise, from morning swims to family lunches and evenings under the stars,” Evans explains.

Sustainable materials have been carefully selected for a naturally modern design that enables the best of indoor-outdoor living so owners can seamlessly enjoy the idyllic Caribbean environment year-round.

When it comes to the new golf course, the excitement is palpable.

“Our primary goal is to ensure the playability and enjoyment aspects of the golf course complement the spectacular visuals of the site, where nine holes play along the ocean,” says Bill Coore, co-principal of Coore & Crenshaw. “Seeing the creative work, construction, and design coming together has been a watershed moment for me, moving from potential to reality.”

Stay tuned for the opening, here.

