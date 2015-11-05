It's no wonder Bode Miller's home resort in New Hampshire's White Mountains turns fast skiers and boarders into bullets with a top-to-bottom vertical drop of nearly 2,000 feet. Tucked in Franconia Notch National Park, Cannon is, in fact, the state's highest ski area at 4,080 feet and feels much bigger than its 280 skiable acres, with countless peaks and valleys to get lost in. It has a respectable 10 lifts, including the oldest tram line in the country (first built in 1938, the original was replaced in 1980), capable of shuttling 80 skiers at a time to its summit station. From there, nearly all of your options down are either blue or black runs, but with a variety of features and pitch rare in the northeast. Lift tickets are $74.

Where to Stay: Indian Head resort is six miles from the ski area on highway 93, but sits on right on Shadow Lake, which, once frozen, has some great ice skating. Plus, just four miles further down the road is lively Lincoln.

Inside Tip: At the base of the tram is the free New England Ski Museum, which is worth a visit considering Cannon is one of the country's oldest and most storied ski areas.

