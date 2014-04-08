Secret Caribbean surf spots featured in Surfing magazine video





Surfers know how to keep a secret. So when I hit up Surfing magazine photographer Jimmy “Jimmicane” Wilson for some insight into the Caribbean surf spots featured in the video below, I wasn’t expecting a map, best time to go, and lodging suggestions. And while he wouldn’t divulge much of anything, veteran Caribbean traveler Jimmicane did share some tidbits about what it takes to score there, and why the Caribbean is so damn alluring.



What do you look for on a swell chart when planning a surf trip to the Caribbean?

First thing I look for in a swell is the angle it’s taking, then wind forecasts. From there I can start to think about where might be good. And, just like anywhere, swell period is a big factor.

How did you guys discover the spots featured in the video? Have they been surfed before?

We’re not the first people who have ever surfed these places. Guys have probably surfed them a couple times, but we don’t really know; they may have surfed a place for years, but kept it a secret. I want to keep it a secret too. I’m never going to name places. I don’t even want to leave a clue. I’m kind of paranoid about it, actually.

What keeps you going back to the Caribbean?

The vibe is what makes it. That, and when you do score, you’re sharing it with only the friends you came with. Puerto Rico’s Dylan Graves perfectly represents the Caribbean vibe to me: carefree and always stoked. His parents explored the Caribbean before he was born and his mom still won’t give us any info. She wants us to find out for ourselves, which is pretty cool. She gave us a couple hand-drawn maps with surf spots on it one time—that’s it.

