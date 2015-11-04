No village, no shuttles, no attitude — Catamount is a resort where day-tripping families can park the car and make a short stroll right onto one of the mountain's six lifts, then carve wide, nice arcs on the notoriously spacious and well-kept groomers. Despite having only 130 skiable acres, you'll still find three terrain parks, 35 runs, and a thousand feet of vertical. The base has you covered for a full day on the hill with its 500-seat cafeteria, a tavern-style restaurant (Fall Line), and a cool après scene with live music on weekends. Lift tickets are $65 on weekends, $35 during the week, or $20 online Monday and Thursday.

Where to Stay: While there are plenty of motels in Great Barrington, 10 minutes away, there are some cozy B&B's with better access, like the Wind Flower a few miles from the mountain. And if you are after a little more action, just head to GB's Gypsy Joynt, where you'll run into plenty of crusty goggle-tanned locals.

Insider Tip: Don't skip the base's simple cafeteria-style food hall — most meals there are homemade, and the burrito bar is a local legend.

