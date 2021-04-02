Despite rising COVID-19 cases, the U.S. government is giving the green light: Fully vaccinated people can travel in the United States without getting tested pre- and post-trip or self-quarantine—unless a destination requires it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is big news for the 56 million Americans who are now fully vaccinated, as well as the beleaguered travel industry.

The CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel in the U.S. without these measures because they’re less likely to get and spread COVID-19, but that travelers should still follow basic precautions. This includes hand washing, staying six feet away from others, and wearing a mask over their nose and mouth. In addition, CDC director Rochelle Walensky made sure to qualify the new guidance in a White House briefing.

“I would advocate against general travel overall,” Walensky said. “Our guidance is silent on recommending or not recommending fully vaccinated people travel. Our guidance speaks to the safety of doing so.”

Currently, more than 100 million Americans have at least one dose of a FDA-approved vaccine. On average, health providers are administering 3 million doses of the vaccines each day. At this rate, 90 percent of adult Americans will be vaccinated by the end of July.

“The science shows us that getting fully vaccinated allows you to do more things safely and it’s important for us to provide that guidance even in the context of rising cases,” Walensky said.

Since February 2020, more than 550,000 in the United States have died from the coronavirus.

