



Fresh off of producing HBO’s hit Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season, outdoor film production company Teton Gravity Research is swapping its movie cameras for mattresses, opening a first in the ski film world: a hotel at the base of its hometown Jackson Hole ski resort.

Named the Continuum after one of its heralded ski flicks, the new breed of hotel offers slope-side lodging with a twist: It marries your well-deserved bedding at day’s end with TGR’s street cred, athletes and film premieres, letting you mingle with the sport’s best at one of the sport’s best mountain resorts.

When we arrived on a Friday night in December, we sauntered straight into an après-ski scene for the ages: a movie premiere of Jeremy Jones’ Winterland and a raucous crowd taking it all in (some, heaven forbid, still in their ski boots). All three company-founding Jones brothers (Jeremy, Steve and Todd) were on hand drinking beers with guests, as well as Todd’s 13-year-old son Kai (signing posters, not drinking beer) — one of their most socially popular athletes with a cameo at the movie’s end.

And that’s exactly the atmosphere the filmmakers-turned-hoteliers were hoping to create in their latest venture.

“We’ve wanted to do an experiential-type hotel like this for years, a place where people can be a part of our whole vibe,” says Todd Jones. “We always wanted to have a place where people can come stay, hang out with athletes, see films and more, all at the base of one of the best ski resorts in the country.”

So far, it’s been all lights, camera and action. Since opening on Dec. 1, the hotel’s hosted a sold-out premiere of Fire on the Mountain, complete with a Grateful Dead cover band; the local debut of Winterland; and countless other events guests wouldn’t experience at a “normal” hotel. They’re also planning weeks where guests can ski and film with TGR athletes; join film workshop seminars; and even take part in TGR’s coveted WhiSKI Whiskey Series, a whiskey-tasting event which regularly sells out in New York City.

“We’re really just getting started with what we can do,” Jones adds. “So far the concept is going great … people are loving it.”

The property’s developer is loving the marriage also. The site sits at the location of the old Inn at Jackson, which was purchased in 2017 by Molokai Hospitality. The company renovated all the rooms, added a heated pool and giant 40-person hot tub, and built a vibrant, millennial-friendly bar and lounge, complete with a band platform and giant movie screen above the bar. All this is located just a snowball’s throw from the base of the iconic Jackson tram, where TGR got its start.

“The Continuum was inspired by TGR’s love of life,” says Molokai principal David Gibson. “It lets us offer a perfect blend of comfort and functionality, while allowing guests to live out their dreams. It breaks people’s conception of a traditional lodging experience.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!