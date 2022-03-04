Cherry Blossoms in Japan: Where to See Sakura in Tokyo

1. Shinjuku Gyoen Learn More

With its multiple gardens (English, French, and traditional Japanese,) and greenhouse featuring plants from around the world, Shinjuku Gyoen is a great place to visit even outside of sakura season. However, during the spring, the former imperial garden grounds are taken over by cherry blossoms that enhance the park’s manicured beauty.

To get the most out of your visit, stop by a nearby 7-Eleven or FamilyMart—two of Japan’s most underrated food options—and grab onigari (rice balls) or heated buns to snack on while you stroll. Just be sure to bring change as well; the entrance fee is 500 yen.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!