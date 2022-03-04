Cherry Blossoms in Japan: Where to See Sakura in Tokyo

3. Meguro River Learn More

Perhaps one of the most iconic sakura sites in the city, the Meguro River features blooming cherry trees along the majority of its eight-kilometer length, and the arching branches form a picturesque pink and white tunnel. For a real party, head to the pink lantern-festooned area near the Tenjin Bridge. There you can engage in walking hanami and grab a snack, since local organizations sell everything from cheese toast to yakisoba. Bonus: Drinks are encouraged, and many vendors sell thematically appropriate pink champagne.

