Cherry Blossoms in Japan: Where to See Sakura in Tokyo

4. Ueno Park

Ueno Park is a museum hub where you can go on a knowledge bender by hopping between the area’s several institutions (including the Tokyo National Museum and the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum) before ending your day at the Ueno Zoo.

But when the cherry blossoms emerge, the area slows down and the vibe becomes closer to a group picnic. The party continues after dark as traditional lanterns are lit and stalls begin selling snacks.

