5. Rikugien Gardens Learn More

Rikugien Gardens is a stunning place for a stroll any time of year. (Noticing a theme yet?) But during cherry blossom season the traditional Edo-era park offers night viewing of its prized weeping cherry tree, which is turned into a surreal sight thanks to an array of gently moving colored lights.

