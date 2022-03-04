Cherry Blossoms in Japan: Where to See Sakura in Tokyo

6. Kanda River Learn More

Outside of cherry blossom season, the Kanda River doesn’t get a lot of love—probably because it’s a fairly uninspiring concrete ditch. However, when the sakura bloom, the surrounding Takadanobaba neighborhood gets lit up with delicate pink and white blossoms that stay illuminated until 9 p.m. each night. While there, stop by Sanukiya, a dessert restaurant where you can sample traditional Japanese sweets.

