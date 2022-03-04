Cherry Blossoms in Japan: Where to See Sakura in Tokyo

The Hotel Chinzanso traces its roots back to the late 1800s, and the surrounding area has long been a home to artists, poets, and business leaders. As you wander through the hotel’s expansive gardens, you’re also traveling back in time. In addition to a centuries-old pagoda, traditional stone statues, and truly spectacular koi ponds, the grounds feature 20 different varieties of cherry trees, which gives this garden a longer blooming season than most other sakura viewing areas.

Don’t miss the hotel’s “Sea of Clouds,” where the garden is flooded with picturesque mist, and carve out some time for dinner: You can sample spring-inspired meals at one of the property’s nine restaurants.

