The Chugach Mountain range of southern Alaska spans 250 miles of pristine backcountry, from coastal glaciers to Prince William Sound to the summit of Mt. Baker at 10,781 feet. Most of its peaks are not high, an average 4000 feet, but their proximity to the Gulf of Alaska guarantees generous snowfall, with Mt. Alyeska averaging 650 inches a year. The mecca of heli skiing, Chugach offers endless backcountry runs, first descents, and untouched powder. Chugach Powder Guides operates on 750,000 acres of skiable terrain, traversing glaciated peaks, old growth forests, and deep powder bowls. Nearby Alyeska, offers the same bigger, steeper, lift serviced terrain for the days when helicopters are grounded.

Where to Stay: Alyeska Resort, use this resort as a luxe getaway or a heli ski backup plan. They offer free lift tickets for midweek stays.

Inside Tip: Nearby Girdwood has quality Nordic skiing, sunset views of the Cook Inlet, decent burgers at the Chair 5 restaurant, and excellent fresh fish at the Jack Sprat.

