Branded Content
Brews and Views: Hike to Happy Hour in Columbia’s Silver Ridge™ Utility Collection
This article was produced in partnership with Columbia Sportswear
After a long day on the trail, there’s nothing more satisfying than a cold pint in hand, sipping your favorite brew. Sure, a hazy IPA or a crisp lager is a great accompaniment to beach bumming, but there’s something immensely rewarding about capping off a hike with a beer—even more so when the brewery is located right along the trail. (Why waste time driving?) Rest your weary feet, reflect on your journey, and bask in the accomplishment of taking the path less traveled.
Pro tip: Make sure you’re outfitted for the trail and post-hike drinks before you depart. If you’re dressed in durable, dependable hiking apparel, such as what’s new in Columbia Sportswear’s Silver Ridge™ Utility Collection, there’s no need to change your getup when transitioning into a post-hike hangout. These garments are designed to be technical yet casual. They can handle the rigors of navigating trails, but are still comfortable enough to hunker down at a microbrewery to wax poetic on sours and switchbacks.
Trail to Town Apparel
The Utility Lite Long Sleeve and Utility Lite Plaid Long Sleeve offer great functionality both on and off the trail. Snap buttons at the collar make them easy to open when conditions get hot and humid, or you can close them up to fight off a chilly breeze. Omni-Shade™ UPF 50 sun protection keeps your arms and torso from getting baked in the sun—essential when you find yourself on a trail (or a brewery patio) without any shade.
These tops come with double chest pockets for added storage that’s easy to access while walking—ideal for keeping your sunglasses or wallet within quick reach. The recycled polyester fabric is robust enough to protect against abrasion and friction, such as when you’re hiking through brush or shouldering a heavy pack. They also feature a relaxed, casual fit, so they’re great for layering and can adapt to changing weather conditions.
The Utility Pant is crafted from two-way-stretch recycled polyester that flexes with your every move for maximum comfort, even when the trail gets steep. An integrated removable belt helps dial in the fit, while a zippered security pocket, a hook and loop back, and cargo pockets keep your wallet, phone, and other essentials secure. Can’t decide between pants or shorts? You don’t have to: Pack two in one with the Utility Convertible Pants. Wear them as pants or unzip the pant legs to turn them into a pair of shorts when the weather gets hot.
Ready to hit the trail and claim your post-hike reward? Below, we’ve rounded up five day hikes—from California to New York—that lead straight to breweries and unique drinking establishments for the ultimate hike to happy hour experience.
1. Dispea Trail to Tourist Club in Mill Valley, CA
Overlooking Muir Woods from the side of Mount Tamalpais, Tourist Club is a Bavarian lodge stewarded by Nature Friends International, a global nonprofit dedicated to environmentally and culturally conscious tourism. Most of the year it’s exclusive to members, but on special occasions, such as guest days and seasonal festivals, the public is welcome to socialize and imbibe. (Just don’t forget to pack cash for the bar.)
For a pleasant 3.3-mile out and back hike, start at Old Mill Park on the Dispea Stairs. Follow the Dispea Trail until it breaks off right to the Sun Trail, which leads straight to the club. To triple the mileage for the day, you can also continue on to the beach by walking through the old-growth redwood trees at Muir Woods National Monument.
2. North Table Mountain to New Terrain Brewing Co. in Golden, CO
When the trailhead starts and stops at a brewery, you’re really in luck. New Terrain Brewing Co. sits at the base of North Table Mountain, a rocky mesa with panoramic views of Denver and the nearby Rocky Mountain peaks. The taproom and roomy patio offer live music, food trucks, and a wide selection of tasty craft beers.
Start your hike at the East Access Trail, located just a couple minutes from the New Terrain parking lot. You’ll cover most of the elevation at the beginning of the trail as you climb to the top of the mesa. Once there, you’ll hike 7.2 miles in a loop around the mesa’s outer rim (note that mountain bikers are also welcome on the trail). Then, scramble back down and head directly to New Terrain for a crisp cream ale.
3. The Hampline to Wiseacre and Hampline Breweries in Memphis, TN
If urban hiking is more your speed, check out the Hampline, a bikeway and pedestrian route located within Memphis that connects to several parks. Wiseacre Brewing Co. and Hampline Brewing Company are noteworthy fuel stations along the route. Both serve snacks and a rotating selection of seasonal and year-round brews.
Park in town and head to the Hampline, which stretches two miles and connects to other recreation amenities. From the Hampline, you can walk or bike the Shelby Farms Greenline, or venture into Old Forest State Natural Area, the only expanse of old-growth forest in the Southeast that’s located in an urban environment.
4. Hoodlebug Trail to Levity Brewing Company and Noble Stein Brewing Company in Indiana, PA
Stretching for 10 miles between Indiana and Black Lick, PA, the Hoodlebug Trail is a biking and walking rail trail that’s part of an extensive trail system in western Pennsylvania. With lots of access points at road crossings and parking lots, you can begin your journey nearly anywhere along the way.
For a mid-hike break or post-hike treat, indulge in some suds and snacks at Levity Brewing Company, which hosts live music on its patio. Spend an afternoon around the fire pits and picnic tables, or turn your hike into a pub crawl. Just one mile north of Levity (about a 21-minute walk along the Hoodlebug Trail) is Noble Stein Brewing Company, which is known for its robust menu of sours, ciders, lagers, and saisons.
5. Hunter Mountain to West Kill Brewing in West Kill, NY
Breathtaking trails abound in upstate New York, and the same goes for top-notch breweries. West Kill Brewing is located on a 127-acre historic dairy farm, and the brewers use foraged and locally grown ingredients along with pure mountain water to make their tasty concoctions. The Basil IPA has hints of strawberry and pine, while the Oyster Stout is brewed with fresh Barnstable oysters.
A short distance from the property, you can link up with the Hunter Mountain Trailhead for a challenging climb of about 2,000 feet that ends at a remote fire tower. For a bigger challenge, follow Diamond Notch Trail to Devil’s Path to Hunter Mountain Trail to reach the top of Hunter Mountain, a 4,039-foot summit. Remember, your reward is a cold one at West Kill Brewing afterward.
