Commute to Work With This Stylish Duffle Bag in Hand

A lot of us are settled back into a work routine that sees us commute in to work. And for anyone that has to commute to work knows, a bag is needed to carry our goodies throughout the day. If you want to get a new one that shows everyone how classy you are, then the Montblanc X Public School New York Duffle Bag is for you.

Montblanc is one of the most prestigious brands out there. One of our favorites, as we’ve written about the items in their stock before and raved about them. And the Montblanc X Public School New York Duffle Bag is no exception to that rule. That’s because it’s got the look that makes everyone using look like a million bucks.

When the Montblanc X Public School New York Duffle Bag is placed in front of you for the first time, you will be taken aback just a bit. Photos don’t do it justice. The blend of Nylon, Calfskin, and Polyamind makes this bag just pop. The deep, luscious black will go well with anything you’re wearing on the way to work.

That doesn’t even take into account how useful it is. Something this elegant isn’t always very effective, but this one is. It has a lot of space for your goods, it’s quite durable so it’ll last a while, and its straps won’t cut too deeply into your shoulders. And you can it to a trolley with ease if you’re traveling further than the train can take you.

Having the Montblanc X Public School New York Duffle Bag is gonna make you look a lot better when you hit the road. Everyone in sight will take note of you. But you better act fast as this gorgeous number is limited and will be gone in no time. Spoil yourself with this. You deserve it.

Get It: Pick up the Montblanc X Public School New York Duffle Bag ($1,555) at Montblanc

