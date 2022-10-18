How to Explore the Best of Crete

You know all of those sun-soaked, sprawling-sea images you see of Greece on social media? A lot of them are peak “Instagram vs. Reality.” That’s where your pal visiting Santorini has artfully cropped out the 300 other people fighting to take the same photo. That’s not all of Greece, of course (and thank goodness, because how could the locals stand it?), but it is the unfortunate reality for majority of the country’s tourism hot spots. Even Athens can be traffic logged, as wonderful and essential as a trip there may be.

Crete is the less crowded exception, and an expansive one at that. Here, you’ll enjoy some of the best recreation, food, hospitality, and history lessons the world has to offer. In this way, Crete is to Greece as La Paz or Mérida is to Mexico. While everyone else is flocking to Tulum, Puerto Vallarta, and Mexico City, there are equally brilliant, flavorful, hospitable, and culturally rich destinations to be found elsewhere.

Crete is still a popular destination

And while a visit to Crete is already going to be far less crowded than most other Greek islands, that’s not suggesting it’s without some bottle-necking. Everyone passing through Heraklion wants to see the Palace of Knossos and the capital’s archaeological museum. After all, this is Europe’s oldest established city, some 9,000 years old (with its oldest palaces nearly 4,000 years young). These historic stops are no secret to most travelers with Google, along with popular beaches like the pink-sand Elafonissi and picturesque Balos Lagoon, as well as the storied hike through the Samaria Gorge. We’re not suggesting you miss those stops. But we are suggesting you plan a trip to the island that doesn’t fully follow the script.