Here’s How to Discover West Virginia’s Rich Heritage This Winter

This article was produced in partnership with West Virginia Tourism.

We all know that West Virginia is a worthy winter getaway, with its endless outdoor adventures, snow-covered trails, and cozy mountain retreats. Trip planning tools like free travel guides make it easier than ever to line up a magical seasonal escape. But there’s so much more to experience in this wintry wonderland beyond heart-pounding exploits and jaw-dropping scenery.

The Mountain State is a multifaceted mosaic, combining centuries of hallowed ground and legendary characters. Here, remarkable moments and epic events are infused into the DNA of the destination. It’s a treasure trove for history fanatics and curious travelers looking to slow down and revisit the past.

West Virginia’s rich and diverse heritage is definitely worth discovering first-hand. After all, there’s a reason why these stories have been passed down through time and retold from generation to generation. From preserved sites and one-of-a-kind landmarks to fascinating museums and historic trails, here are just a few of the reasons why West Virginia is Almost Heaven for history buffs all year long.

For Hands-On Heritage

Turn back the hands of time and transport yourself to a bygone era. Scattered all across West Virginia, these immersive heritage sites will add an authentic spin on any visit. We’re talking full period garb, live demonstrations of forgotten arts, and engaging reenactments (no, not the cheesy kind). Plus, you’ll learn a ton about what life was really like before iPhones and Amazon.

1. Heritage Farm Museum and Village (Huntington, WV)

Get a glimpse of a traditional 19th-century Appalachian village by exploring this open-air, living history museum tucked away in Wayne County. The Heritage Farm Museum and replica village houses more than 15 log structures, including five cabin inns. There’s no shortage of things to see, like the Museum of Transportation, the Museum of Progress, and the Heritage Museum. Kids will also get a kick out of the one-room schoolhouse, the petting zoo, and the Children’s Activity Museum. In December, the entire village is trimmed in twinkling lights, hosting seasonal activities like jingling wagon rides, cookie decorating sessions, and photo ops with Santa Claus and Frosty the Snowman.