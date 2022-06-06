This article was produced in partnership with West Virginia Department of Tourism

If a master planner set out to design the perfect national park, it would look a lot like West Virginia’s New River Gorge. The Gorge is the longest and deepest canyon cutting through the Appalachian Mountains and the river is one of the only waterways in the country that flows south to north. The unique geography connects the coast and inland, the subtropics and temperate forests, encouraging incredible plant and animal biodiversity. There’s rich coal and railroad history here too, with mining ghost towns lining the railways that parallel the river. Today the region is a world-renowned recreational hub for rafting and rock climbing as well as mountain biking, hiking, hunting, and fishing.

In 2020, U.S. Congress recognized all of these unique qualities by establishing the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve—the nation’s newest national park.

“The national park designation didn’t change the Gorge,” says Haynes Mansfield, marketing director at ACE Adventure Resort, located just outside the park. “It just put a gold seal on it and introduced it to the world.”

Protecting 53 miles of the New River and over 70,000 acres of surrounding forests and canyon, the park stretches from the quaint town of Hinton in the south to the hip streets of Fayetteville in the north. Bookended by state parks and other protected areas, the national park is the core of one of the largest blocks of forest in the east.

“It’s really hard to tell where one park stops and another begins,” says Lisa Strader, director of Visit Southern West Virginia. “It’s such an eye-catching place to visit.”

Planning your trip

It only takes an hour to drive from one end of the park to the other, but Strader recommends setting aside at least two days to tour the four sections of the park and more for adding one of the world-class activities like rafting, rock climbing, or hiking.