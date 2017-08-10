Diving the underwater caves hidden beneath the city of Budapest





Budapest has long been known for its more than 80 geothermal hot springs. The capital of Hungary also boasts hundreds of underwater caves beneath the city, which means it’s home to the largest collection of geothermal caves in the world.

The warm water from the hot springs flowed underneath the city and eventually formed these caves that are now explored more regularly. While scuba divers have explored nearly 4 miles of tunnels since the 1950s, there is still much to be charted. Miles of rope have been laid for divers to follow the route back to the surface.

With Budapest being one of the most sought-after destinations in Europe for its history and architecture, it’s nice to know that there are still some hidden things to explore.

h/t Great Big Story

