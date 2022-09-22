Do North: Unlock the Wonders of a Canada Ski Vacation

This article was produced in partnership with Ski.com

While whooshing down Whistler’s famous chutes, Norquay’s fast groomers, or Tremblant’s pristine tree-lined slopes, it’s easy to see why Canada claims some of the world’s best skiing. The resorts nestled within British Columbia, Alberta (aka the Canadian Rockies), and Québec are winter wonderlands with well-deserved, near-mythical status.

There are myriad reasons for U.S.-based skiers to head north. Chief among them: untracked powder, varied terrain, and the iconic après-ski experience. During the Covid-19 shutdown, travel across the border was difficult, if not impossible. Many Canadian ski resorts took advantage of that slow spell and made major improvements by way of new high-speed lifts, advanced grooming machines, and refurbished lodges and restaurants. Now, you can easily fly (or drive) across the border. Just don’t forget your vaccine card.

Plus, the U.S. to Canadian dollar exchange rate has rarely been better for American tourists; you’re getting about 25 percent more for your money, so plan on staying a few extra days. You’ll be glad you did.

Moreover, early season predictions suggest Canada is staged to have a stellar snow season. This is only the third time in the last 50 years with three consecutive La Niña weather patterns, according to the World Meteorological Organization. This means plenty of snow to the north.

Adventure feeds the soul and new playgrounds sharpen your shredding prowess, so get your legs in shape, find your wax kit, and plan for the best ski season to date. Here’s how to enjoy the best of Canada’s slopes.

Before you go: Travelers who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must provide proof of a valid pre-entry test result when entering Canada by air, land, or water. You must input results from your pre-entry test, as well as contact and travel details, in ArriveCAN 72 hours before arrival. Upon arrival, you must complete two COVID-19 tests. See all the COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirements to enter Canada here.