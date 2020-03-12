The coronavirus is suddenly a real pandemic. With the recent announcement of President Trump’s European travel restrictions, many professional sports canceling or postponing entire seasons, not to mention widespread panic driving consumers to stock up on goods and prepare for potential quarantines, the word frenzy is fitting.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is urging people to stay away from crowded places, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, maintain social distancing and avoid contact with other people (including self-contact with one’s face … easier said than done). All these precautions, unfortunately, mean that any extensive travel right now—particularly via air—is simply not a good idea.

However, there’s ways to isolate yourself and your family or friends in a way that won’t put you in danger of contracting the virus (or potentially spreading it). Yep, we’re talking about a good old road trip—especially to destinations that are relatively devoid of people already. We’re talking about wild open space, off the grid, quiet and serene.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite MJ stories that highlight these special places. After all, quarantine isn’t mandatory (yet), so why not take advantage of some time outdoors, away from the crowds, to reconnect with the world’s natural beauty?