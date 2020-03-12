6 Tips for Living Out of Your Adventuremobile and Chasing Snow Read the Full Story Here

The pros and cons of chasing snow are pretty clear—the lack of normalcy in exchange for a surplus of stoke. However, the how of chasing snow is a bigger challenge.

The first step is the right mindset. If you’re willing to skip a few showers, sleep in a few parking lots, and eat a lot of oatmeal, then congratulations, you’ve mastered the prerequisites. Now, where the heck do you start?

While there is no Bible for this type of lifestyle, I’m here to offer a few helpful hints to make your next winter a bit more enjoyable.

