California's Best Car Camping Getaways

Your winter road trip awaits. Your vehicle is the perfect mobile basecamp to transport you to hidden natural wonders, where time slows down and the only set schedule moves along on its own course. You’re just along for the ride because you chose to be there, making the drive with enough provisions to see you through on your car-based camp excursion. All you need is for happenstance to deliver; when you put yourself out there in the unknown, expect the unexpected and enjoy the ride while soaking in the many surprises at some of California’s best car camping locales.

