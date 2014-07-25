Driving the Baja Peninsula with team Surf Ride





Driving the Baja Peninsula—it’s a rite of passage for every West Coast surfer. Pack up the vehicle, strap a bunch of surfboards to the top, fill coolers with food, and vamanos! A wild and untamed part of the world, Baja California has been drawing surfers to its surf-packed shores since well before the Trans-Peninsular Highway was completed in 1973. Keeping with tradition, a truck full of Surf Ride team riders (Justin Quirk, Duran Barr, and Darrell Goodrum) recently made the voyage from Cabo San Lucas to San Diego in a tricked out (yet gas guzzling) Ford Raptor. They chugged cheap cerveza, drove mostly on dirt roads, took pangas to an offshore island, and had one hell of an adventure. Back home and in one piece, we caught up with Surf Ride’s James Tull and Josh Bernard to get the scoop on one of surfing’s most iconic road trips …

Tell us about the vehicle you guys drove down there …

It’s a Ford Raptor with 411 horsepower and a 6.2L V8 equipped with Fox suspension, modified Richer Racing custom-built skid plate meant for taking out bushes, cows, cardons, and whatever else we encountered along Baja’s routes. It has 35-inch BFG All Terrain tires, a custom pixel-camo vinyl wrap, Thule XSporter Pro surf racks, Rhino lined truck bed for taking a beating, and rear seat portal-to-ice chest auto window for easy access. The fuel and beer cost on the road is about 4 miles to the gallon. We covered 3,700 miles from Oceanside to Cabo San Lucas and back. On the way down, Josh drove to Cabo as a chase truck for the Mexican 1000 (aka Baja 1000) off-road race. We picked up the surfers in Cabo San Lucas.

Things never seem to go the way they are planned in Baja. What were some of the mishaps?

Fortunately, we didn’t have any major roadblocks—aside from getting stuck in deep sand multiple times and having to dig our way out. We also ran out of cash at Squid Row in Cabo—but that always seems to happen. Also, everything typically gets “Baja’d” on the road. Equipment, ice chests, camping gear, etc. gets mega rattled when mobbing down dirt roads in the Raptor. But it’s a small price to pay to experience how awesome Baja California can be.

What made you guys decide to take the roads less traveled?

We wanted to focus on the idea of exploring surf spots, our passion for Mexico, and besides, the road less travelled is way more fun than the paved one. Also, there’s less traffic, and Ford basically created the Raptor to blast through desert terrain like that found in Baja California.

What are the people you come across on those lonely and desolate dirt roads in Baja California like?

The people we met along the way are great: friendly, kind, helpful, and mostly fun. One time the police bought us beer on a Sunday when the tiendas (stores) wouldn’t sell it to us. The locals will help you if you’re lost. Treat them with respect, and it will be reciprocated, especially if you communicate in Spanish.

Can you share some tips for those thinking of taking the journey down the Baja Peninsula?

-Make sure you have ice in your ice chest, plenty of chellas (beers, never enough), toilet paper, baby wipes for a quick shower, tons of pesos (mostly hidden in your car), and two collapsible shovels for digging out your vehicle when stuck and for emergency roadside situations.

-When on a dirt road follow the power lines if you are lost. They will link town to town. A local will know where to go.

-Bring lots of stickers and T-shirts. They are like currency.

-Don’t let the Federales steal your flashlight.

-XM Radio is a huge plus to keep the Mexican tunes bumping.

Baja Essentials:

Camping Gear

Beer

Small axe

Knife

Toilet paper

Pesos

2 shovels

Point-n-shoot camera

Small cooking stove

Mizu bottle

Road snacks

Top Ramen

Dry Foods

Fruits

Tortillas

Surface sunscreen

Waterproof jacket

Sunglasses

Hat

Fin Key

Baby Wipes

Hammock

