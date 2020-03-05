Eat, Stay, Play: Where to Ride and Relax in Revelstoke, British Columbia

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is often hailed as one of the best places to ski and snowboard in North America. To find out if it’s worth the hype, you need to get off the beaten path to discover the key components to its rising reputation as worthy destination—that is, as home to some of the best (and toughest) terrain, some of the lightest snow, and some of the top small mountain-town feels.

The town itself is out there: a seven-and-a-half-hour drive from Seattle, a five-hour drive from Calgary, or a two-hour drive from the closest airport in Kelowna, B.C. However you get there, aim to spend at least three days on the mountain and exploring town according to our picks for the best places to eat, play, and stay.

Eat

After a day of shredding, begin your après at Jones Distilling, an award-winning craft distillery located in a historic building. The gin is amazing, especially the new bathtub gin line, which—by no accident—comes in bottles that conveniently fit in a ski boot. Possibly even better than the gin is the owner, Jonah, who has been known to paraglide in to work, and the head distiller, Meghan, who’s happy to divulge how she comes up with her concoctions.

After you’ve had a few tasters at Jones, head to Craft Beirhaus just off the main street in Revelstoke for some mac and cheese and the best kale caesar salad this author’s ever had. The beer is solid as well, as it is at the lively Rumpus Room around the corner (try the sour variety). Finish your night with live music at Rivercity Pub and Patio, or head to Revy’s one and only night club, Traverse.

If you end up in town during a home hockey game, do not miss the Grizzlies at the local arena. Seriously. The games start at 7 p.m., and the biergarten opens at 6; if you want to drink (and heckle) during the game, get in the biergarten line then, as the wristbands do sell out.

Play

With only three chairs and two gondolas, Revelstoke Mountain Resort might seem like a small place to explore, but it’s not at all. Rather, it has North America’s largest vertical offering (at 5,620 feet, more if you hike) and some of the best trees and lightest snow you’ve likely ever ridden.

Head to the Stoke and the Ripper chairlifts for gorgeous glades and fresh snow even when everything else is fairly tracked out. For trees, check out Glades of Glory, Powder Monkey Glades, Iron Glaiden, or the double black Critical Path glades, which do include cliffs. For hiking, take the Stoke chair up and opt for two different paths that both lead to the North and Greely bowls: the quick and easy Lemming Line; or, the higher, steeper hike up to Sub Peak.

If you are spending more than a few days on the mountain, consider heli-skiing with Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing, cat skiing with Great Northern Snowcat Skiing, or the First Tracks club on the mountain, where you get to load the gondola early at 7:45 a.m., and ride with a guide for the first hour before the public infiltrates. Watch the forecast for the First Tracks club and sign up a few days early.

Other Revelstoke Mountain Resort adventures include dog sledding, snowshoeing, paragliding, and backcountry tours.

Stay

There are plenty of options for lodging, both on the mountain and in town (and even just outside). Stoke Hotel, a 25-minute walk from main street, delivered on high recommendations for its laid-back skier vibe and top amenities. The rooms have microwaves, mini-fridges, and plenty of space to unload your gear, (our to fit in an extra friend on the floor). Plus, the hotel offers a free ski shuttle to the mountain, as well as free evening and late-night lifts on the Stoke shuttle to and from downtown Revelstoke. There is also a roomy hot tub with stellar views of the mountains. Stoke rooms run start at $105 per night.

Other accommodation options to consider include The Regent Hotel, and the more pricey Explorers Society, a boutique hotel in downtown Revelstoke.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!