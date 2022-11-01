Embark on a Wild, Wonderful Winter Getaway in West Virginia

This article was produced in partnership with West Virginia Tourism.

While West Virginia is a true four-season destination, there’s no denying the pure magic of a winter escape in the Mountain State. Majestic highland overlooks. Snow-covered forests. Roaring waterfalls frozen in place. It all comes together to create a truly wild and wonderful winter utopia.

From the powdery slopes to snow-dusted hiking trails, West Virginia transforms into an unspoiled outdoor playground in the winter months, and it’s yours to explore. As the temperature begins to dip and the flurries start to fall, consider it your sign to hit the road. All you need to do is pack up your skis, grab your snowsuit, and throw your hiking boots in the trunk.

Cozy log cabins, rustic inns, lavish lodges, and top-notch ski resorts await. To get you started, we’ve pulled together some of our favorite winter getaways in Almost Heaven. And for even more vacation inspiration, grab a free digital travel guide or sign up to get insider tips and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox all season long.

1. Country Road Cabins

West Virginia’s New River Gorge, America’s newest national park, has become one of the most buzzed-about regions in the U.S., but Country Road Cabins has managed to stay relatively under-the-radar. It’s located in Hico, a wooded hideaway with a population that hovers around 200 people. It’s the perfect place to plan a digital detox.

Open year-round, this secluded compound features 23 standalone retreats, ranging from deluxe log cabins and luxurious yurts to tricked-out treehouses and glamping tents. But no matter the style, each unit comes with a fully equipped kitchen, a spacious deck, and a private hot tub. Ideal for group getaways, romantic rendezvous, and even solo adventures, Country Road Cabins offers a well-appointed basecamp to explore all the nearby hot spots.