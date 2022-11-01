Branded Content
Embark on a Wild, Wonderful Winter Getaway in West Virginia
This article was produced in partnership with West Virginia Tourism.
While West Virginia is a true four-season destination, there’s no denying the pure magic of a winter escape in the Mountain State. Majestic highland overlooks. Snow-covered forests. Roaring waterfalls frozen in place. It all comes together to create a truly wild and wonderful winter utopia.
From the powdery slopes to snow-dusted hiking trails, West Virginia transforms into an unspoiled outdoor playground in the winter months, and it’s yours to explore. As the temperature begins to dip and the flurries start to fall, consider it your sign to hit the road. All you need to do is pack up your skis, grab your snowsuit, and throw your hiking boots in the trunk.
Cozy log cabins, rustic inns, lavish lodges, and top-notch ski resorts await. To get you started, we’ve pulled together some of our favorite winter getaways in Almost Heaven. And for even more vacation inspiration, grab a free digital travel guide or sign up to get insider tips and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox all season long.
1. Country Road Cabins
West Virginia’s New River Gorge, America’s newest national park, has become one of the most buzzed-about regions in the U.S., but Country Road Cabins has managed to stay relatively under-the-radar. It’s located in Hico, a wooded hideaway with a population that hovers around 200 people. It’s the perfect place to plan a digital detox.
Open year-round, this secluded compound features 23 standalone retreats, ranging from deluxe log cabins and luxurious yurts to tricked-out treehouses and glamping tents. But no matter the style, each unit comes with a fully equipped kitchen, a spacious deck, and a private hot tub. Ideal for group getaways, romantic rendezvous, and even solo adventures, Country Road Cabins offers a well-appointed basecamp to explore all the nearby hot spots.
Hiking Highlight: Country Road Cabins is situated less than seven miles from New River Gorge National Park and Preserve—a hiker’s paradise with nearly 100 miles of trails to explore. But of all the park’s winding paths, don’t miss Endless Wall Trail. The renowned three-mile loop cuts through dense forests and crosses frozen creeks while zigzagging along sky-high sandstone cliffs. Don’t miss the overlook at Diamond Point to get a glimpse of the New River nearly 1,000 feet below.
2. Log House Homestead B&B
Nestled off the beaten path and down a quiet country road, Log House Homestead B&B is tucked away in the snowy hills of the Mid-Ohio Valley. This hand-hewn log cabin is a masterful representation of West Virginia’s rich cultural heritage. While the architecture and furnishings harken back to the 1820s, the thoughtful amenities include all the modern-day touches you’d expect in the 21st century.
Enchanting any time of year, the two-story bed and breakfast is especially appealing during the winter months. With icicles tracing the roofline and snowflakes dropping from the sky, the rural setting provides a truly serene escape. You won’t find Wi-Fi, flatscreens, or even a telephone inside, but you will appreciate details like board and batten walnut doors, handmade tin wall sconces, and a large stone-faced fireplace. Plus, guests get to fuel up for the day ahead with a hearty country breakfast.
Hiking Highlight: Located near North Bend State Park, be sure to check out the North Bend Rail Trail. This 72-mile trek follows a former B&O Railroad corridor, snaking through several tunnels along the way. The park boasts 14 additional hiking trails that stretch more than 26 miles and vary in degree of difficulty.
3. Timberline Mountain
For those in need of a full-throttle winter wonderland, look no further than Timberline Mountain. The popular ski area can be found in Canaan Valley and is known for its action-packed slopes and epic snowmaking capabilities. A recent $10 million renovation brought upgrades like new chairlifts and other capital improvements. From skiing and snowboarding on groomers to exploring the mountain’s adrenaline-fueled terrain parks, there’s something for everyone.
Make the most of your visit by crashing at the 20-room Timberline Hotel. The quintessential mountain property is open year-round but fills up in the winter when it operates as a ski-in, ski-out lodge. Other nearby options include the 46-room Alpine Lodge (located across from Blackwater Falls State Park) and the effortlessly cool Billy Motel (nestled in the Allegheny Highlands).
Hiking Highlight: You can drive to Blackwater Falls State Park from Timberline Mountain in about 15 minutes. Famous for its 57-foot, amber-tinted cascade, the park also offers more than 20 miles of hiking trails. To witness the namesake waterfall frozen solid, hit the Blackwater Falls Boardwalk Trail. Lindy Point Trail is another quick trip, and it offers views from 3,000 feet above the Blackwater Canyon. For a more challenging route, set off on the Balanced Rock Trail, which connects with Shay Trace and Red Spruce Trails.
4. Hillbrook Inn & Spa
For a more laid-back respite, pack your bags and head to charming Charles Town. An inviting blend of the past and present, this historic pocket is bursting with classic Americana. Locally owned shops and restaurants, live thoroughbred racing, bustling casinos, and cultural attractions like the Old Opera House Theatre Company keep visitors entertained throughout the year.
Book a room at the historic Hilbrook Inn & Spa. Built in the 1920s on a plot of land once owned by George Washington, this notable hideaway features 19 guest suites spread across five properties. The antique-adorned Main House will remind you of a European country manor, while the newly renovated Cottage Suites will make for a picturesque winter stay.
Hiking Highlight: Although Charles Town is full of things to do, nearby attractions like the 63-acre Cool Spring Nature Preserve and Harpers Ferry also lure visitors. Carve out some time to check out the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, which serves as the Appalachian Trail’s official headquarters. Four miles of the world-famous route pass through historic Harpers Ferry—a perfect winter day hike.
5. Lost River Vacations
Looking to unplug and immerse yourself in nature? Venture deep into the expansive woodlands near Mathias, WV, and snag one of the stylish tiny house rentals at Lost River Vacations. Situated on 22 serene acres, the dog-friendly units are surrounded by the beautiful, forested landscapes Almost Heaven is known for. There are also several hiking trails plus a nine-hole disc golf course, a game library, and a Tesla charger located onsite.
Lost River Vacations launched on Kickstarter in 2018 and raised $30,000 in just 30 days. The project also has an admirable mission: to reframe the general perception of deaf people and showcase the extraordinary talents of the deaf community. The property is 100-percent deaf-owned. Each tiny home was constructed by deaf craftspeople, the artwork on display was created by deaf artists, the website and logo were built by deaf designers, and even the site imagery was captured by deaf photographers.
Hiking Highlight: Lost River Vacations is just a stone’s throw from Lost River State Park. Continuing the theme of serenity, this peaceful park covers nearly 4,000 secluded acres with 23 miles of trails. Follow the 3.5-mile Millers Rock Trail up to the Cranny Crow overlook. Sitting at an elevation of 3,200 feet, it offers sweeping panoramas of five different counties stretching out below.
6. North Fork Mountain Inn
Sitting among the rolling hills of the Potomac Highlands, the North Fork Mountain Inn is located adjacent to the Monongahela National Forest. It’s a seriously handsome outpost blessed with mesmerizing mountain views. The rustic interiors are marked by rich wood paneling, stone fireplaces, and standalone soaking tubs.
The property has a range of different room and suite styles, plus an entire cabin for any guests who desire a little more privacy. Here, dining is another highlight. From hearty breakfasts and gourmet picnics to fine dining and multi-course meals, you’ll never go hungry at the North Fork Mountain Inn.
Hiking Highlight: Encompassing a massive plot of nearly one million protected acres, the Monongahela National Forest is teeming with adventurous recreation. The 17.7-mile out-and-back North Fork Mountain Trail runs all the way from Route 33 northeast up to Route 28 before reconnecting to Route 33. The views are truly breathtaking as you traverse the spine of North Fork Mountain.
7. Winterplace Ski Resort
Ranked one of the best places to learn to ski in the southeast, Winterplace Ski Resort is the perfect place for beginners looking to learn the ropes—but it also offers challenging trails for anyone focused on improving their skills. With 27 runs sprawling across more than 90 acres of mountainous terrain, Winterplace offers outdoor fun for everyone. It’s also home to the largest snow tubing park in the entire state.
For nonstop snowbound adventures, reserve one of the Cabins at Winterplace. The basic, bunk-bed style cabins can accommodate up to 15 people, making them ideal for your next group getaway. You can even keep an eye on real-time conditions this winter by pulling up the Mountainhouse Cam live feed.
Hiking Highlight: Camp Creek State Park and Forest is just a 15-minute drive from Winterplace Ski Resort. Explore more than 33 miles of scenic hiking trails that glimmer with every winter flurry. There are 15 trails to pick from, but popular routes include the moderate two-mile Neely Knob Road and Trail and the difficult Piney Ridge Trail.
8. Barnett Cabin Rentals
Veer off the beaten path into Pocahontas County, aptly nicknamed “nature’s mountain playground.” Barnett Cabin Rentals is conveniently situated close to the region’s top points of interest, such as Droop Mountain Battlefield, Watoga State Park, Cass Scenic Railroad, and more.
The complex covers roughly 200 acres with five individual cabins, each touting its own personality. They’re all equipped with everything you’d need for a cozy winter retreat plus a few extra perks, like Wi-Fi and log-burning fireplaces. Don’t forget to explore the four miles of on-site trails ideal for hiking, biking, or horseback riding.
Hiking Highlight: The Cranberry Glades Botanical Area is a unique spot to spend some time immersed in the great outdoors. This designated spot protects the largest area of cranberry bogs in West Virginia. In the winter, trek across the wooden boardwalk to see this one-of-a-kind wonder draped in fresh snowfall.
9. Pipestem Resort State Park
Pipestem Resort State Park is a beloved family-friendly destination that draws attention in any season. Sitting along the rim of the Bluestone River Gorge, Pipestem offers thrilling pursuits for every type of adventurer. Some standouts include exhilarating zipline tours, guided trout fishing trips, mountain bike excursions, paddleboarding excursions, and more. In the winter, the park comes alive with cross-country skiers and sledders alike.
The park offers 26 fully furnished Vacation Cabin Rentals stocked with linens, kitchen utensils and appliances, central heat, high-speed internet, and other useful amenities. Two-, three-, and four-bedroom configurations are also available. If a mountain lodge is more your style, the park has two options to choose from. The McKeever Lodge boasts 111 guest rooms with snow-capped mountain vistas, while the Mountain Creek Lodge has a more intimate feel with just 30 rooms and sweeping Bluestone River views.
Hiking Highlight: Hiking is a hit all year long at Pipestem Resort State Park. From leisurely loops to more challenging routes, there are 20 different hiking trails that weave through the park. The 2.2-mile Lakeshore Trail encircles Long Branch Lake and offers one of the most scenic winter trails in the area.
10. Buffalo Trail Cabins
Catering to ATV enthusiasts, Buffalo Trail Cabins is located in Bluefield, just minutes from the Pocahontas Trailhead of the iconic Hatfield-McCoy Trail System. But even if you’re not trying to zip around on four wheels, this wooded hideaway is great for a winter vacation.
Whatever style you’re searching for, you’ll find it here. There’s an impressive collection of cozy cabins, elevated treehouses, and even a mountain view yurt. The property also boasts multiple RV hookup sites if that’s more your speed. Just make sure to swing by the restaurant and brewery during your stay. Whether you’re planning a romantic retreat or an adventurous guys’ getaway, Buffalo Trail Cabins has you covered.
Hiking Highlight: Pinnacle Rock State Park is just a five-minute drive away. Spread across nearly 400 acres, its namesake is a massive sandstone formation that soars 3,100 feet tall. Six moderate trails cut through the park, but the star of the show is Pinnacle Rock Overlook. From the top, enjoy unobstructed views of the snow-dappled forest below.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!