Enjoy the Sunshine This Winter at The Henderson in Destin, Florida

The holiday season is upon us guys. It’s a marathon to the end of the year that should be filled with fun and merriment. But it can also be a stretch that is filled with stress and commitments. We can only deal with so much nonsense in our lives before we need to take a step back and recharge with a nice little vacation away from it all.

There are so many choices for vacations you can make. Being that it’s the holiday season, you’re probably gonna want to go somewhere a little warmer than your hometown currently is. Heading somewhere where the sun is strong and the temps are high. Florida sounds like a pretty good, simple trip. Especially if you take a trip down to Destin and stay at The Henderson Beach Resort.

Having just gone down to Destin, Florida ourselves, we can say from personal experience that The Henderson Beach Resort is a fantastic place for you to go and take a trip. If you’re going on your own or you’re taking the family with you, this is the kind of high-end vacation experience that will make all the stress of the year so far more than worth it.

Once you land in the Destin-FT Walton Regional Airport, you take a quick little ride over to The Henderson Beach Resort. From there, you check in with an incredibly helpful staff that makes you feel like you are at a home away from home. So right off the bat, your trip is getting off to the right start. And that’s before you even head up to your room.

When you get yourself situated and head up to the room, you will be sure you made the right choice in staying here. Whichever room you get, from an Emerald Coast View Room to a Pool View Room to a Suite, you will be ensconced in luxury. They do not skimp when it comes to making sure you have the best experience, and that is even before you actually get started on the relaxation portion of the vacation.

One of the great things about The Henderson Beach Resort is that you don’t even have to leave the resort to enjoy your vacation. As someone who doesn’t like to drive all over the place to enjoy a trip, this is ideal. Right off the bat, you don’t have to leave the resort to get all sorts of amazing kinds of cuisine down your throat the entire trip.

Having tried out the amazing food options down at The Henderson Beach Resort, we can say you will not be upset with the selection down there. Within the resort itself, you got Primrose, Horizons, and Sea Level. Primrose and Horizons are great sit-down restaurants that have so many options for you day and night, so you won’t repeat yourself. And Sea Level is a poolside eatery that allows you to enjoy the sun and the water with some great food and drink by your side.

There are also some good places to drink in the resort if you aren’t beholden to the family for a little while. Head on up to The Rooftop Bar to get a good view while you enjoy some fantastic libations. And for those morning coffee needs, you got Sprinkles Cafe to get you started with a quick morning pick me up.

As we mentioned above when talking about Sea Level, you got a pool to enjoy while you’re down there. Or you can head on down to the private beach that is connected to the resort for a little downtime in front of the Atlantic. There’s even fun and games around the area, like cornhole, to pass the time with the family.

To help further alleviate the stress that has accrued in your body, you can take some down to unwind in the spa that is in The Henderson Beach Resort. It’s a full-scale spa so you can set up the routine that works best for you so you can just feel that stress melt away. Not to mention the fitness center and yoga activities that you can partake in during your stay here.

Honestly, we had a real blast at The Henderson Beach Resort and we didn’t even feel the need to leave the place. But you got plenty of options down there if you want to get off the resort for more Destin activities. Like golfing down at the Kelly Plantation Golf Club. Or all the shopping that’s around as well, not to mention great eateries like Boshamps Seafood & Oyster House.

It is on our most humble of opinions that if you want a fun and low-key trip to a sunny environment this holiday season so you can unwind in peace, The Henderson Beach Resort in Destin, Florida is the place to be. It’s such an amazing place that you won’t even have to leave the resort to enjoy your vacation. Hell, you won’t even want to leave.

