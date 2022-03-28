The hospitality industry can feel trite as a frequent jetsetter. Chain hotels’ corporate gyms, sprawling lobbies, and impersonal design often give the perception of Groundhog Day, distilling your experience into something lackluster. Even if you don’t travel often, there’s a world to be gained by booking a boutique hotel. Case in point, Miami might be your destination, but a stay at Esmé, a Preferred Hotels & Resorts property, transports you beyond. It delivers travelers to a bygone era.

You might overlook the property amid diners eating al fresco on Española Way, but when you pass through the threshold into the 145-room boutique hotel, it feels as though you’re slinking through the best of the Mediterranean over the decades. It’s not distinctly Spanish or French, but the sentiment is unmistakable as you meander through white-washed Spanish-style paseos and Art Deco-designed rooms that imbue France’s Années folles (“the crazy times” of the ’20s).

In the 1930s, what’s now the hotel’s main building served as Al Capone’s underground gambling syndicate. Later, actor and bandleader Desi Arnaz (I Love Lucy) was known to frequent the spot and get a little rowdy. Jessica Schuster Design was tasked with reinventing what was formerly a youth hostel known as The Clay Hotel into what you see here. The renovation took five years and a whopping $40 million, drawing inspiration from the energy of hustlers, vagabonds, icons, and creators of all crafts,