Find Your Next Great Getaway at Salmon Falls Resort in Ketchikan, Alaska

Sitting in a sea kayak just offshore of Salmon Falls Resort in Ketchikan, Alaska, I watch slack jawed as a ring of large bubbles break the surface beneath my paddle.

“Stop paddling and stay still,” my guide, Grayson, says, stern but excited. “He’s coming up fast.”

The “he” Grayson’s referring to is a large humpback whale. It probably weighs close to 30 tons and measures roughly 50 feet long. And he’s currently swimming rapidly towards the surface, mouth unhinged wide, gathering thousands of small herring fish he’s corralled with those expertly blown bubbles.

Then I see him—a murky black and gray shadow shifting beneath the deep-blue ocean. He breaks the surface, launching out of the water in spectacular fashion. I’m close enough to see the individual herring leaping out of his barnacle-encrusted mouth. He closes his mouth, swallows the fish, then bobs peacefully for a moment at the surface, spinning in a languid circle and twirling his pectoral fin above the water before diving back down to do it all over again.

It takes more than a few breaths and a couple expletives of amazement to regain my composure after such an incredibly close encounter. The next time the whale lunges out of the water, it’s my mom’s kayak that’s right next to him. Watching her reaction being so close to this jaw-dropping display of nature’s beauty is even better than seeing it myself.

Fishing in Southeast Alaska

We’ve been up in Ketchikan at Salmon Falls Resort for a couple days, fishing the bountiful waters of Southeast Alaska for Chinook (king) and Coho (silver) salmon along with halibut and the occasional Pacific cod. My mom loves to fish, but had never been fishing in Alaska or caught a halibut or salmon before yesterday, when she expertly checked both off her bucket list. Today is our day off from fishing, and by the time we see the whale, it’s already been one for the books.