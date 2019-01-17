Fiji Airways Is Offering a Two-for-One Special on Flights Right Now





If you plan on going to Fiji anytime soon, you should book your flight before this Saturday (1/19), because for a limited time only, you can get two tickets for the price of one ($1099). Grab your travel companion and split the price because this is likely the lowest rate you’ll find to this surfer’s paradise.

Qualifying flight departures are from Honolulu, Los Angeles and San Fransisco. Travel dates must be between January 21 and March 31.

Ticket purchases are not available online. You must call: 1 (800) 227-4446 to book.

Head to Fiji Airways’ website for more info.

Vietnam's Newest International Airport Gets You Closer to One of Their Most Beautiful Attractions

Weekends Big Sky: Maximize Every Minute of Montana's Winter Days

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!