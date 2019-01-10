Find Your Own Secluded Island Paradise at This Luxurious Fiji Resort

In Fijian, they’re called bures—the simple wood and palm-frond huts that locals have lived in for millennia. Today, Namale Resort and Spa has dubbed its guest accommodations bures, too. But by that measure, they may as well call the Palace of Versailles a country home. Each of the 19 private abodes has some combination of mahogany floors, stone-top bathrooms with indoor-outdoor showers, four-poster beds made from bamboo stalks, and secluded decks surrounded by coconut trees. Some bures are tucked away in the jungle on Namale’s 525-acre spread. Others overlook the sea and the coastal tide pools, where blowholes erupt like geysers with each new wave.

All of them act, essentially, as a personalized meditation refuge—which makes sense when you consider that life-coach guru Tony Robbins owns the resort. (He maintains a private residence here, too.) If you do manage to leave your indoor oasis, there’s plenty of adventure outside, including snorkeling, standup paddleboarding, hikes to remote waterfalls, and horseback riding on the beach, as well as a tour of a local pearl farm.

And yes, there is a spa, a 10,000-square-foot sanctuary that combines traditional healing practices like a “fire balancing treatment” with more prosaic indulgences such as hot-stone massages and aromatherapy. Whatever you do, the Namale experience is sure to set your life back on the right course, no coaching necessary.